100-year-old Daytona Beach man honored with keys to the city

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - At 100 years old, Jessie Corbitt can still turn the key to his Cadillac and drive short distances. On Sunday, his contributions to Daytona Beach were honored when the mayor presented him with keys to the city.

Jessie Corbitt's daughter-in-law said the recognition was much-deserved.

"He is a man of integrity. He is an honest person, he'll help you, he's a very giving man," Marsha Corbitt said.

Born May 5, 1919, Jessie Corbitt remembers his farm boy days growing up in Alabama.

"All I knew was to (pack) a mule and working the field and whatnot," he said.

It was during a much simpler and less expensive time.

"Sardines was 5 cents, bananas 1 cent," Jessie Corbitt said.

One of his favorite memories is his first time at a theater when he went with friends to see a western movie.

"Picture was playing and Roy Rogers, Billy the Kid come down with the gun. I said, 'Duck man, duck man' and went under the bench. They said, 'Jessie, that ain't real.' Oh, Lord," Jessie Corbitt said with a laugh.

He told countless stories of a hard-working man whose contributions to Daytona Beach began in the mid-1940s.

"All of the houses behind Mainland Senior High school, he can be attributed to helping build those homes," Marsha Corbitt said.

He also built a four-bedroom house where he lived with his wife of more than 50 years and raised five children. It wasn't just homes either, Jessie Corbitt built the foundation to his church, New St. James Missionary Baptist.

He's also known to be the first African-American in Daytona Beach to start a cab company in 1946, called Lucky Stars Cab. Although the company stopped operating in 1994, Corbitt keeps the hat he wore when he drove his cab, a green Chevy Caprice parked in his garage alongside the original meter.

His daughter-in-law has been caring for him since his youngest son died.

"Over 40 years ago, he became my father-in-law but over the years in my heart he became my dad. I have to keep up with him actually, because I mean, we go in the store and I have to walk fast to keep up with him," Marsha Corbitt said.

Today, the great-grandfather spends his time working on his garden at home.

He attributes his long life to his faith.

"God is the only one who's causing me to be 100 years old. If you follow God, you might get 200 years old, you never know," Jessie Corbitt said.

He's a living legacy who loves his Daytona Beach community.

"It's a heaven because everybody here have treated me so good," Jessie Corbitt said.

