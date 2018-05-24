100,000 people expected to attend MegaCon Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - One of the world's largest pop culture celebrations is in Central Florida this weekend.

MegaCon Orlando 2018 kicked off Thursday at the Orange County Convention Center.

The convention's organizers estimate more than 100,000 people will attend the four-day event. Officials with the convention center estimate the event will have a $69.9 million economic impact.

"If you haven't heard of MegaCon, then I don't know where you have been," Andrew Moyes with MegaCon Orlando said.

Moyes said there is something for everyone at MegaCon.

"Whether you're into comics, horror, anime, gaming, sci fi, it doesn't really matter," Moyes said. "It doesn't matter what you're a fan of. You're going to find an element of it here."

Ashley Martin and Jenni Berry were some of the first people to enter MegaCon this year. Martin traveled from Virginia to make it to the event.

"It's great to bring everybody together for the shared passion of the geekdom," Martin said.

Berry added that she is excited to meet some of the celebrities who are attending the event.

"I'm here this year because Jeff Goldblum is my No. 1 favorite actor of all time. I've liked him since I was a little girl," Berry said.

With the rain expected over the holiday weekend, organizers said you can stay dry while you check out all of the booths and exhibits.

Moyes said everyone will have a great time and enjoy the ultimate fan experience.

"It's such a fun, inclusive environment that everyone is sharing and celebrating together," Moyes said.

