100+ arcade machines up for auction in Maitland this weekend

MAITLAND, Fla. - More than 100 arcade game machines are up for auction in Maitland this weekend.

Jonathan Taylor said he owns about 350 machines.

Taylor said he bought his first arcade game in 1990 and has been collecting them since.

Collectors from all across the country are coming to Maitland for the auction, including people buying their first arcade game.

“When you think about people who grew up in arcades they're of the age now, kids going off to college, more disposable income, looking at more hobbies, and this is one really increasing in popularity,” Taylor said.

The event is a cash only auction.

The auction is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 110 Candace Drive in Maitland.



