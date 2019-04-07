11-year-old boy injured after crashing golf cart

An 11-year-old boy crashed a golf cart on Fox Trail Court in Cocoa on Sunday, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said that Parker Starr was driving a golf cart with his parents on Fox Trail Court around 1:30 p.m. when the crash happened. He made a turn and the golf cart overturned on its side, said authorities.

Starr was airlifted to Arnold Palmer Hospital with serious injuries, said deputies.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.