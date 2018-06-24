11-year-old child in hospital after being struck by car, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - An 11-year-old boy is in the hospital after being hit by a car on Saturday, officials from the Daytona Beach Police Department said.

Officials said the boy was crossing Mason Avenue at Clyde Morris Boulevard in Daytona around 9 p.m. when he was hit by a vehicle. The motorist had a green light and the right-of-way, according to officials.

Officers said the driver stopped the vehicle and waited at the scene. They said the child was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center in critical and unstable condition where he underwent surgery.

The crash is still under investigation and police said they do not anticipate pressing charges.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.