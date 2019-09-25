11-year-old drives across South Carolina to meet stranger from Snapchat

Carl Court/Getty Images

CHARLESTON, South Carolina - The Charleston Police Department said an 11-year-old boy is back with his family after he drove across the state of South Carolina to meet a stranger from Snapchat.

Police said the drive from Simpsonville to Charleston is almost 200 miles.

Investigators said an officer saw the 11-year-old pull up next to him on the 1300 block of Rutledge Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Charleston Police Reunite 11-year-old Boy With Family After He Drove Alone From Simpsonville To Charleston#chsnews pic.twitter.com/HDElVkOZXc — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) September 24, 2019

Officers said the boy was the only person in the car and he told the officer he drove three hours from Simpsonville and was lost.

Authorities said the boy told the officer he took his brother's car and drove to Charleston to live with a man he met on Snapchat.

The Insignia tablet the 11-year-old was using lost the GPS signal, according to police.

The child gave the officer his dad's name and his dad's number.

The father was in process of reporting that his son was missing, according to investigators.

The dad and his other son drove across the state to pick up the 11-year-old and the car, according to authorities.

Police said an Insignia tablet was placed in evidence.

The police department shared a link on how parents can talk to their children about the dangers of social media.



