12 events headline this weekend's list of activities around Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Whether you're in the mood to celebrate St. Patrick's Day or watch a movie in the park, there's plenty going on around Central Florida this weekend.
Saturday
March 15-17, times vary
Crooked Can
426 W. Plant St.
Winter Garden
Touted as the largest Celtic Festival in Central Florida, this event offers Celtic music, Irish dancers, local vendors, delicious eats and Crooked Can brews.
March 16-17, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Historic downtown Mount Dora
Go experience artists, crafters, live entertainment and more in historic downtown Mount Dora.
Baldwin Park St. Patrick’s Festival
March 16, noon to 6 p.m.
Baldwin Park
There will be vendors, artists, music, a beer garden and more.
March 15-17, 2 to 8 p.m.
Space Coast Regional Airport
Titusville
Take in a spectacular show in the sky from the Valiant Air Command.
Orlando Water Lantern Festival
March 16, 5 to 10 p.m.
Orlando Watersports Complex
You can witness the magic of lanterns as they light up the water.
St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Block Party
March 16, 7 p.m.
March 17, noon
Wall St. Plaza
Downtown Orlando
Throw on something green and head to Wall Street for a block party.
March 16, 8 p.m.
Cranes Roost Park
Altamonte Springs
Watch “Small Foot” for free in the park.
Sunday
March 17, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Central Park
Downtown Lake Mary
There will be more than 100 types of cars on display.
St. Patrick’s Day Party at Lizzy’s
March 17, 11 a.m.
Lizzy McCormack’s Irish Pub
Orlando
Touted as Orlando’s largest traditional Irish celebration, go experience live Irish music, drink specials, giveaways and more.
March 17, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Thornton Park
Orlando
There will be a DJ, dancing, bag pipes, games and more.
March 17, 3 p.m.
Central Park
Winter Park
Enjoy a free, outdoor concert from the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra.
Boxi Park St. Patty’s Weekend Celebration
March 17, 4 to 9 p.m.
Boxi Park
Lake Nona
There’s free entry to enjoy food, drinks and entertainment.
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.