12 events headline this weekend's list of activities around Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Whether you're in the mood to celebrate St. Patrick's Day or watch a movie in the park, there's plenty going on around Central Florida this weekend.

Saturday

Crooked Can Celtic Festival

March 15-17, times vary

Crooked Can

426 W. Plant St.

Winter Garden

Touted as the largest Celtic Festival in Central Florida, this event offers Celtic music, Irish dancers, local vendors, delicious eats and Crooked Can brews.



Mount Dora Spring Festival

March 16-17, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Historic downtown Mount Dora

Go experience artists, crafters, live entertainment and more in historic downtown Mount Dora.



Baldwin Park St. Patrick’s Festival

March 16, noon to 6 p.m.

Baldwin Park

There will be vendors, artists, music, a beer garden and more.



Space Coast Warbird Airshow

March 15-17, 2 to 8 p.m.

Space Coast Regional Airport

Titusville

Take in a spectacular show in the sky from the Valiant Air Command.



Orlando Water Lantern Festival

March 16, 5 to 10 p.m.

Orlando Watersports Complex

You can witness the magic of lanterns as they light up the water.



St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Block Party

March 16, 7 p.m.

March 17, noon

Wall St. Plaza

Downtown Orlando

Throw on something green and head to Wall Street for a block party.



Cranes Roost Sunset Cinema

March 16, 8 p.m.

Cranes Roost Park

Altamonte Springs

Watch “Small Foot” for free in the park.





Sunday

Lake Mary Car Show

March 17, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Central Park

Downtown Lake Mary

There will be more than 100 types of cars on display.



St. Patrick’s Day Party at Lizzy’s

March 17, 11 a.m.

Lizzy McCormack’s Irish Pub

Orlando

Touted as Orlando’s largest traditional Irish celebration, go experience live Irish music, drink specials, giveaways and more.



St. Patrick’s Day Block Party

March 17, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thornton Park

Orlando

There will be a DJ, dancing, bag pipes, games and more.



Winter Park Spring Pops

March 17, 3 p.m.

Central Park

Winter Park

Enjoy a free, outdoor concert from the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra.



Boxi Park St. Patty’s Weekend Celebration

March 17, 4 to 9 p.m.

Boxi Park

Lake Nona

There’s free entry to enjoy food, drinks and entertainment.

