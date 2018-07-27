12 events to check out this weekend around Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - There are endless ways you can fill your weekend with fun. With children returning to school soon, there are a lot of events centered on preparing you for that time.

Saturday

Back-to-School Free Immunization Event

July 28, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

OCPS Academic Center for Excellence

701 W. Livingston St.

A free immunization event to help your children get ready for back-to-school.



Lake Nona Farmers Market

July 28, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Valencia College Lake Nona Campus

12350 Narcoosee Road



Bark at the Park

July 28, 10 a.m. to noon

Lake Baldwin Park

2000 S. Lakemont Ave.

Winter Park

Children can make “no bake” dog treats and hand them out to dogs visiting the park.



Brewery Yoga

July 28, 11 a.m.

Crooked Can Brewery

426 W. Plant St.

Winter Garden

Tour the Crooked Can Brewery and get a souvenir glass filled with beer for $10.



Darci Lynne & Friends

July 28, 7 p.m.

Dr. Phillips Center

445. S. Magnolia Ave.

Watch the winner of "America’s Got Talent" perform her ventriloquist and puppeteer act.



Sanford After Dark

July 28, 8 p.m.

401 S. Sanford Ave.

This monthly street market offers music, art, vendors, food, drinks and more. Free admission.





Aloma Bowl Live Music Saturdays

July 28, 9 p.m. to midnight

Aloma Bowl

2530 Aloma Ave.

Winter Park

Bowl while listening to various live bands.





Sunday

Hope Now Back-To-School Bash

July 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Amway Center

400 W. Church St.

Services include more than 60 dental professionals, haircuts provided by over 100 barbers and stylists, over 15,000 books given through a celebrity red couch reading initiative, over 10,000 backpacks and tons of fun.



Florida Prize in Contemporary Art

July 29, noon to 4 p.m.

Orlando Museum of Art

2416 N. Mills Ave.

Price: $15

Take a look at the exhibit featuring 10 of the most prestigious and exciting artists working in Florida today.

Discovery Hour at Wekiva Springs

July 29, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Wekiva Springs

1800 Wekiwa Circle

Apopka



Esmeralda

July 29, 5 p.m.

Orlando Repertory Theater

1001 E. Princeton St.

Watch the story of Esmeralda come alive.

Family Movie Night at Old Town

July 29, 7 p.m.

5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy.

Kissimmee

“Zootopia” is the featured movie.



