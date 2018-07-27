12 events to check out this weekend around Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - There are endless ways you can fill your weekend with fun. With children returning to school soon, there are a lot of events centered on preparing you for that time.
Saturday
Back-to-School Free Immunization Event
July 28, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
OCPS Academic Center for Excellence
701 W. Livingston St.
A free immunization event to help your children get ready for back-to-school.
July 28, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Valencia College Lake Nona Campus
12350 Narcoosee Road
July 28, 10 a.m. to noon
Lake Baldwin Park
2000 S. Lakemont Ave.
Winter Park
Children can make “no bake” dog treats and hand them out to dogs visiting the park.
Brewery Yoga
July 28, 11 a.m.
Crooked Can Brewery
426 W. Plant St.
Winter Garden
Tour the Crooked Can Brewery and get a souvenir glass filled with beer for $10.
Darci Lynne & Friends
July 28, 7 p.m.
Dr. Phillips Center
445. S. Magnolia Ave.
Watch the winner of "America’s Got Talent" perform her ventriloquist and puppeteer act.
July 28, 8 p.m.
401 S. Sanford Ave.
This monthly street market offers music, art, vendors, food, drinks and more. Free admission.
Aloma Bowl Live Music Saturdays
July 28, 9 p.m. to midnight
Aloma Bowl
2530 Aloma Ave.
Winter Park
Bowl while listening to various live bands.
Sunday
July 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Amway Center
400 W. Church St.
Services include more than 60 dental professionals, haircuts provided by over 100 barbers and stylists, over 15,000 books given through a celebrity red couch reading initiative, over 10,000 backpacks and tons of fun.
Florida Prize in Contemporary Art
July 29, noon to 4 p.m.
Orlando Museum of Art
2416 N. Mills Ave.
Price: $15
Take a look at the exhibit featuring 10 of the most prestigious and exciting artists working in Florida today.
Discovery Hour at Wekiva Springs
July 29, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Wekiva Springs
1800 Wekiwa Circle
Apopka
July 29, 5 p.m.
Orlando Repertory Theater
1001 E. Princeton St.
Watch the story of Esmeralda come alive.
Family Movie Night at Old Town
July 29, 7 p.m.
5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy.
Kissimmee
“Zootopia” is the featured movie.
Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.