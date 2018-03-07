12 Mount Dora workers exposed to mystery white powder

MOUNT DORA, Fla. - Twelve employees at Lake Emergency Medical Services in Mount Dora were exposed Wednesday to an unknown white powder, but no one is displaying any unusual symptoms, officials said.

Mount Dora police said an enveloped arrived at the facility via the U.S. Postal Service at 11:30 a.m. at 2751 Old U.S. Highway 441.

No one has been taken to the hospital, officials said.

The substance has not been identified, and it's not known who sent it.

According to its website, Lake Emergency Medical Services is a nonprofit organization that provides quality, community-based EMS services in Lake County.

Mount Dora police, Mount Dora and Tavares firefighters and a Lake County hazmat team were called to the facility. The postmaster general and the FBI have been informed of the incident.

No other details have been released.





