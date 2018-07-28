12 photos from the latest California wildfire that you won't even believe are real

REDDING, Calif. - A wildfire that roared with little warning into a Northern California city claimed two lives as thousands of people scrambled to escape before the walls of flames descended from forested hills onto their neighborhoods, officials said Friday.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Flames from the Carr Fire burn through the trees along Highway 299. A Redding firefighter and a bulldozer operator were killed battling the fast-moving blaze, which has burned more than 44,000 acres and destroyed dozens of homes.

Residents who gathered their belongings in haste described a chaotic and congested getaway as the embers blew up to a mile ahead of flames and the fire leaped across the wide Sacramento River and torched subdivisions in Redding, a city of 92,000 about 100 miles south of the Oregon border.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Smoke rises from the fire as it burns along the highway.

“I’ve never experienced something so terrifying in my life,” said Liz Williams, who loaded up two kids in her car and then found herself locked in bumper-to-bumper traffic. She eventually jumped the curb onto the sidewalk and “booked it.”



“I didn’t know if the fire was just going to jump out behind a bush and grab me and suck me in,” Williams said. “I wanted out of here.”

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Here’s a view of cars that were destroyed by the blaze.

The blaze leveled at least 125 homes, leaving neighborhoods smoldering and 37,000 people under evacuation orders. Redding police chief Roger Moore was among those who lost their homes, the Los Angeles Times reports.



The flames moved so fast that firefighters working in oven-like temperatures and bone-dry conditions had to drop efforts to battle the blaze at one point to help people escape.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images A home burns along Sunflower Road in Redding.

The fire, which created at least two flaming tornados that toppled trees, shook firefighting equipment and busted truck windows, took “down everything in its path,” said Scott McLean, a spokesman for Cal Fire, the state agency responsible for fighting wildfires.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images The Carr Fire burns through trees along the highway.

Fire officials warned that the blaze would probably burn deeper into urban areas before there was any hope of containing it, though it either changed direction or was stopped before it could burn into the core of the city.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Smoke from the fire hangs over Whiskeytown Lake.

Redding sits at the northern end of the agricultural Central Valley, surrounded by a scenic landscape. Rivers channel abundant winter rainfall into massive reservoirs used for boating and fishing. The area’s stunning mountains, including snow-capped Mount Shasta, topping 14,000 feet (4,265 meters), are a playground for outdoor enthusiasts.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Here’s a look at the homes that were destroyed.

Lightning and even a lawn mower have sparked devastating fires in the forests that ring the peaks and lakes. The blaze that broke out Monday was caused by a mechanical issue involving a vehicle, officials said.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images A firefighter monitors a backfire while battling the larger Carr Fire in Redding.

The fire rapidly expanded Thursday when erratic flames swept through the historic Gold Rush town of Shasta and nearby Keswick, then cast the Sacramento River in an orange glow as they jumped the banks into Redding.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images A house in Redding burns. And at last check, the Carr Fire was only 6 percent contained.

Steve Hobson, a former firefighter, said flames on the distant hillside looked like solar flares on the sun. He had planned to stay behind to save his house on Lake Redding Drive. But the heat burned his skin, and smoke made it hard to breathe. He could feel the fire sucking the air from around him, whipping up swirling embers in a “fire tornado,” he said.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images More flames rip through the trees.

Others homes in the haphazard path of destruction were not so lucky. Where some houses stood unscathed, single walls or chimneys were all that remained of others. Burned-out skeletons of pickup trucks and VW beetles sat on tireless rims in the ash.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Some of the dozens of homes destroyed by the Carr Fire.

Redding fire inspector Jeremy Stoke was killed in the blaze, though no details were offered on what happened to him. Another firefighter hired to try to contain the flames with a bulldozer was killed Thursday, authorities said. Fire crews in Redding for a time abandoned any hope of containing the flames and instead focused on saving lives.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Photographers captured pictures as a home is destroyed in the Northern California fire.

Late Thursday, crews found the body of the bulldozer operator who had been hired privately to clear vegetation in the blaze’s path. He was the second bulldozer operator killed in a California blaze in less than two weeks.

Elsewhere in the state, large fires continued to burn outside Yosemite National Park and in the San Jacinto Mountains east of Los Angeles near Palm Springs.



Melley reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writers Noah Berger in Redding; Olga Rodriguez, Janie Har and Lorin Eleni Gill in San Francisco; Don Thompson in Sacramento; John Antczak in Los Angeles; and Alina Hartounian in Phoenix also contributed to this report.

*All photos were taken in Whiskeytown or Redding, California on Friday, copyright Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

