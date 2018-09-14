12 things to do this weekend around Orlando

ORLANDO - We've rounded up some of the best events happening this weekend around Central Florida.
Halloween Horror Nights
Starts Friday, Sept. 14
Universal Studios Florida
6000 Universal Boulevard
Orlando
We have everything you need to know before a spooky trip to Halloween Horror Nights this year. Get the scoop on the houses, scare zones, food and more.
Come hungry if you're attending Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights because the event isn't just serving up thrills and chills. Take a look at some of the food inspired by "Stranger Things.”
Saturday
Sept. 15, 7:30 a.m.
Lake Concord Park
Runners and walkers can participate in this exciting race and listen to some great rock 'n’ roll from bands on the course.
Orlando Science Center Pirate Week
Sept. 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Orlando Science Center
777 E. Princeton St.
The event offers family-friendly games and activities.
Sept. 15, 4 to 8 p.m.
Downtown Winter Garden
This car show only comes around quarterly.
Night Hike at the Central Florida Zoo
Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m.
Central Florida Zoo
3755 NW U.S. Highway 17/92
Sanford
Experience the sights and sounds of the zoo at night during this nocturnal adventure.
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out Live
Sept. 15, 8 p.m.
Amway Center
400 West Church St.
Sept. 15, 8 p.m.
SoDo District
Enjoy live music, food and drinks with some of your district members.
Sunday
Monkey Joe's Pointe Orlando Birthday
Sept. 16, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Monkey Joe’s Pointe Orlando
9101 International Drive
Celebrate Monkey’s Joe’s birthday with $5 admission, cake and other giveaways.
Sept. 16, 11 a.m.
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
400 South Orange Ave.
This event kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month. Enjoy food, artisans, sponsors and concerts.
Sept. 16, noon to 4 p.m.
Celine Orlando
22 S. Magnolia Ave.
Orlando Flea is an indoor makers market featuring a curated collection of local and regional artisans, designers and creators, along with live music, a full bar and local small bites.
Family Movie Night at Old Town
Sept. 16, 7 p.m.
5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway
Kissimmee
Watch the airing of “Coco” at Old Town.
Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m.
Amway Center
400 West Church St.
This is Fall Out Boy’s first appearance at the Amway Center.
