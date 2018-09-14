12 things to do this weekend around Orlando

ORLANDO - We've rounded up some of the best events happening this weekend around Central Florida.

Halloween Horror Nights

Starts Friday, Sept. 14

Universal Studios Florida

6000 Universal Boulevard

Orlando

We have everything you need to know before a spooky trip to Halloween Horror Nights this year. Get the scoop on the houses, scare zones, food and more.

Come hungry if you're attending Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights because the event isn't just serving up thrills and chills. Take a look at some of the food inspired by "Stranger Things.”

Saturday

Battle of the Bands 5K

Sept. 15, 7:30 a.m.

Lake Concord Park

Runners and walkers can participate in this exciting race and listen to some great rock 'n’ roll from bands on the course.

Orlando Science Center Pirate Week

Sept. 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Orlando Science Center

777 E. Princeton St.

The event offers family-friendly games and activities.

Cruz N Car Show

Sept. 15, 4 to 8 p.m.

Downtown Winter Garden

This car show only comes around quarterly.

Night Hike at the Central Florida Zoo

Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m.

Central Florida Zoo

3755 NW U.S. Highway 17/92

Sanford

Experience the sights and sounds of the zoo at night during this nocturnal adventure.

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out Live

Sept. 15, 8 p.m.

Amway Center

400 West Church St.

SoDo After Dark

Sept. 15, 8 p.m.

SoDo District

Enjoy live music, food and drinks with some of your district members.



Sunday

Monkey Joe's Pointe Orlando Birthday

Sept. 16, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Monkey Joe’s Pointe Orlando

9101 International Drive

Celebrate Monkey’s Joe’s birthday with $5 admission, cake and other giveaways.

Festival de Las Americas

Sept. 16, 11 a.m.

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

400 South Orange Ave.

This event kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month. Enjoy food, artisans, sponsors and concerts.

Orlando Flea

Sept. 16, noon to 4 p.m.

Celine Orlando

22 S. Magnolia Ave.

Orlando Flea is an indoor makers market featuring a curated collection of local and regional artisans, designers and creators, along with live music, a full bar and local small bites.

Family Movie Night at Old Town

Sept. 16, 7 p.m.

5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway

Kissimmee

Watch the airing of “Coco” at Old Town.

Fall Out Boy

Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m.

Amway Center

400 West Church St.

This is Fall Out Boy’s first appearance at the Amway Center.

