12 victims identified, all but one were Virginia Beach employees

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - During Saturday morning's news conference, Virginia Beach City Manager Dave Hansen announced the names of the 12 people who died in Friday afternoon's shooting.

Laquita C. Brown, Tara Welch Gallagher, Mary Louise Gayle, Alexander Mikhail Gusev, Katherine Nixon, Richard H. Nettleton, Christopher Kelly Rapp, Ryan Keith Cox, Joshua Hardy, Michelle "Missy" Langer and Robert "Bobby" Williams were all Virginia Beach employees.

Herbert "Bert" Snelling was a contractor trying to fill a permit.

Hansen said there are four people who are seriously injured being treated at Virginia Beach and Norfolk hospitals

The suspect, DeWayne Craddock, was still employed, had a security pass and was authorized to enter the building.

He was an engineer with public utilities who had worked there for 15 years.

Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera told members of the media that police had been working throughout the night to process the scene.

Forty members of the FBI have assisted Virginia Beach police with processing the crime scene.

Members of the ATF are also assisting.

Cervera said that additional weapons were recovered at the scene and the suspect's home, but he could not comment on specifics.

Police do not have a possible motive at this time.

Cervera said that from the time first call that went out from Building 2, officers were on the scene within minutes.

Hansen discussed the outpouring of support from people looking to help. He said that people can go to the city's website to learn about volunteer opportunities and to make donations to help the families.

Hansen said Building 2, where the shooting happened will be closed for some time.

To avoid an interruption of city-provided services, Hansen said some major services that public utilities provided will be relocated.

Police have scheduled another briefing for 3 p.m. Saturday.

