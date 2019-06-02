12-year-old boy killed after being hit by car in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A 12-year-old boy is dead following a crash that happened early Sunday.

The crash happened around 3:32 a.m. in Polk County.

Florida State troopers were called out to westbound I-4 at milemarker 33.

According to troopers, Austin Taylor, 19 was driving a Ford Focus on westbound I-4 in the outside lane.

While he was driving, Tracy Castner, 12, walked into the lanes of I-4, troopers said.

Taylor hit Castner as he was traveling on I-4. Caster suffered fatal injuries.

Caster was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, troopers said.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Troopers have not announced any pending charges against the driver at this time.

