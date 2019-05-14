13 car windows shattered at Orange County apartments

ORLANDO, Fla. - More than a dozen car windows were smashed early Tuesday at an Orange County apartment complex, deputies said.

The burglary to vehicles call occurred around 3 p.m. at the Woodland Apartments on Laurel Cove Court near Chickasaw Trail.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the windows of at least 13 vehicles were shattered by four culprits who fled in a dark vehicle.

"That's a big loss because you wake up to see this and you're not prepared and you have to go through the process of the insurance to get it done or something (and) that's a loss and a waste of time and resources," a resident said.

No arrests have been made.

No other details have been released.

