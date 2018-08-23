137 Orlando Wells Fargo employees laid off

ORLANDO, Fla. - Wells Fargo officials said Thursday that 137 Orlando employees are being laid off in a move meant "to better align with current volumes."

Officials said that nationwide, 638 Wells Fargo Home Mortgage employees were given 60 days' notice, although the company is attempting to retain some employees and identify new opportunities for them within the team.

Market conditions and consumer needs were cited as part of the company's decision to lay off hundreds of employees.

