14-year-old Orlando girl last seen in August may still be in area

ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is searching for a missing 14-year-old from Orlando who was last seen earlier this year.

The organization said Nancy Pritchett was last seen at her home Aug. 22.

Officials said she may still be in the area with a man, or could be trying to travel throughout Florida or to Ohio.

Pritchett is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and has light brown hair and hazel-colored eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Oralndo Police Department at 1-321-235-5300.

