15 dogs surrendered after pit bull attack in DeLand

DeLAND, Fla. - Two pit bulls that attacked a man in DeLand were seized by animal control with 13 other dogs on Wednesday.

The dogs injured a 53-year-old man as he was walking in the 800 block of South Thompson Street, according to the DeLand Police Department. The man was transported to a hospital via ambulance after suffering multiple punctures to his ankle, leg, knee and hand.The injuries were not life-threatening.

Officers went to the dog owner's house, located in the 400 block of West Beresford Avenue, to inform her of the incident, according to police. She identified the two pit bulls as Reindeer and Briskco. A puppy named Bella was also loose during the attack but did not injure the man.

The owner told police the dogs belonged to her incarcerated son, and she can no longer take care of them. She said Reindeer gave birth under the home a week ago, but she didn't know how many puppies there were, according to police.

Officers called local wildlife rehabber Tom Scotti to help gather the dogs. He found 12 puppies underneath the house, which were transported to Second Chance Rescue with the other three dogs.

The owner surrendered all 15 dogs to the city of DeLand Animal Control. The attack victim did not press charges.

