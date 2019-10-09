15-year-old Florida girl found safe with her 11-month-old baby in Maryland

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 15-year-old Florida girl and her 11-month-old daughter have been found safe in Maryland, weeks after they went missing.

Volusia County deputies said Wednesday afternoon that Diana Rodriguez and her baby, Daniela, were found in good condition in Maryland. Details about how the two got there or where exactly they were found have not been released.

The Florida Department of Children and Families is working with authorities in Maryland to bring Rodriguez and Daniela back to Deltona.

On Tuesday, deputies sent out a news release asking for the public's help in locating the pair.

Family members said Rodriguez was upset about her phone being taken away so she took her baby and crawled out a window to run away from home.

