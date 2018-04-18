15-year-old runaway missing for 3 weeks, Orlando police say

Avery Johnson, 15, was last seen on March 26, 2018. Orlando police are seeking any information about her whereabouts.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando authorities are calling on the public Wednesday, asking for any new information relating to a missing 15-year-old girl who ran away three weeks ago.

Orlando police said Avery Johnson's mother reported her missing on March 26 after she said her daughter left a note and ran away. Police said they don't suspect any foul play, but are investigating her disappearance as a runaway.

Anyone with information about Johnson's whereabouts is asked to call Orlando police at 321-235-5300 or 1-800-843-5678 (THE-LOST).

