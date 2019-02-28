Teenage boy shot near Wheatley Elementary School, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 15-year-old boy was shot near Wheatley Elementary School on Thursday and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened in the area of 19th Street and Clarcona Ocoee Road. Because it was in close proximity to Wheatley Elementary School, the school went on lockdown and a voice message was sent to parents, Lorena Arias, a spokeswoman for Orange County Public Schools said.

"Good morning, Wheatley Elementary School families. This is Principal Latricia Pinder calling to inform you that earlier this morning we were on a brief lockdown, due to the close proximity of police activity in the area unrelated to the school. All students and staff are safe," the voice message said.

Deputies said the victim was not walking to school when he was shot. There are currently no details on the shooter.

