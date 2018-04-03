16 arrested in undercover child sex sting in Polk County

BARTOW, Fla. - Sixteen men were arrested in a week-long undercover child sex sting in Polk County, deputies said.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said Operation Cyber Guardian, which was conducted from March 25-31, targeted online child predators.

Deputies said the 16 men face a total of 62 charges (56 felonies and 6 misdemeanors), including: attempted lewd battery, use of computer to seduce a child, transmission of harmful material to minor, traveling to meet a minor, use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, uninformed HIV-infected sexual intercourse, misrepresentation of age online, resisting arrest and violation of probation.

More charges are possible, pending further investigation of the culprits' phones, computers and other devices, deputies said.

Two other men were recently arrested, or had charges added, related to child pornography, according to officials.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will hold a news conference later Tuesday.

