16 ski slopes in 24 hours? Snowboarders set new record on impressive race across Michigan

It wasn’t quite a world record, but a North American record was still something to celebrate for a couple of skiers in Michigan on Saturday.

In conjunction with the Michigan Snowsports Industries Association, David Zemens and Sabato Caputo of agnarchy.com set a North American record by snowboarding at 16 different ski areas throughout the state over a 24-hour period.

The old record was 12, but now the two can lay claim to the Snowball Run title in North America. The Guinness World Record is 17, which was set in Japan.

The two started at 9 p.m. on Friday night in the northern portion of the lower peninsula at Boyne Highlands in Harbor Springs, and then finished the night at Boyne Mountain in Boyne Falls.

On Saturday, the pair started their journey at Treetops Resort in Gaylord before gradually moving south.

The final legs of the journey were at ski areas closer to Detroit, those being Mt. Holly, Alpine Valley and Mt. Brighton.

En route to Detroit-metro to hit Mt. Holly next. At 1 hr and 45 mins between Snow Snake and Mt. Holly, it’s the longest stretch between ski areas that we have on the #MichiganSnowballRun — Sabato Caputo (@sabatoa) January 12, 2019

Just after 8 p.m. on Saturday, the two made their last stop at Mt. Brighton.

It was a long day of driving, but at least the roads were clear.

Stop No. 15 at Alpine Valley in White Lake.

Lucky No. 13 in Mt. Holly.

Tying the U.S. record.

A dynamic duo

Graham Media Group 2019