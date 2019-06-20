16-year-old arrested after running away from deputies in Volusia County

HOLLY HILL, Fla. - Volusia County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a 16-year-old suspect linked to a string of car break-ins Wednesday night.

Jeremiah Fuller, 16, was arrested on multiple counts that prompted Sheriff Mike Chitwood to address juvenile judges in Volusia County and ask them to do more to prevent juvenile offenders from re-offending without significant consequences.

“Our juvenile judges need to stop being friends to these thugs, and start handing down some real consequences for their actions,” Chitwood said.

Fuller was arrested around 10 p.m. Wednesday after he left the Blue Tide Apartments in Holly Hill. Fuller ran away from members of a VCSO crime suppression team when they walked toward him.

Fuller ran into the road, in front of a moving patrol car. According to deputies, Fuller was hit by the patrol car but had only minor injuries and did not want to seek medical treatment.

Chitwood added, “As long as juveniles get off easy for their crimes, we’ll continue to see them pillaging our community over and over. Maybe it will take someone getting killed in a gunpoint robbery before our juvenile court system takes action.”

According to deputies, Fuller was carrying a Glock handgun that was reported stolen from an unlocked pickup truck in Deltona.

Fuller has been charged with two counts of armed burglary, two counts of grand theft firearm, four counts of burglary of a conveyance, carrying a concealed firearm and possession with intent to sell a synthetic narcotic.

Fuller was already on probation for three counts of burglary. Officials say he committed his first crime at the age of 13 and since then has been arrested on felony charges eight times.

