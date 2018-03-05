16-year-old boy reported missing from Marion County, authorities say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A missing child alert has been issued for a 16-year-old Marion County boy who has been missing since Wednesday, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Michael Sparks, 16, was last seen in the 1500th block of Southeast 156th Place Road in Weirsdale. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Officials from the Marion County Sheriff's Office said Sparks' uncle saw him at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday when he dropped him off at the bus stop to go to school. Sparks did not attend classes at Lake Weir High School that day.

Posts on a Facebook page created to aid in the search for Sparks said his cellphone last pinged in an area near the University of Central Florida at about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies said Sparks could be attempting to travel to Montana or Ohio.

Sparks was last seen wearing a gray Mickey Mouse sweatshirt. He has a scar and dimple on his chin. He suffers from medical conditions and has recently made comments that have caused concern for his safety, according to a news release.

Anyone with information about Sparks is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 352-732-9111.

