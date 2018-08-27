16-year-old girl missing in Flagler County

Deputies in Flagler County are looking for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for several days.

Chelsey Hairston was last seen leaving her residence to walk to a bus stop at 7:20 a.m. Thursday. She was wearing a red button-down shirt, blue jeans and beige flats with black bows.

Deputies said Hairston is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 386-586-4878 or email tips@flaglersheriff.com.

