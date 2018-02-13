16-year-old wounded after 17 shots fired into DeLand home, police say

A teen is shot in a drive-by in DeLand.

DeLAND, Fla. - A 16-year-old was wounded early Tuesday when someone fired more than 15 rounds into his DeLand home in a drive-by shooting, police said.

The shooting was reported around 3:15 a.m. in the 700 block of Wright Court.

DeLand police said officers were called to the home and found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds to both of his legs. The teen's parents were home at the time but were not injured, police said.

The teen was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach in stable condition, police said. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to police.

Police said it's not known who shot into the home. At least 17 shots were fired, police said.

No other details have been released.

