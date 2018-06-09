1,600 runners race through Orlando to benefit onePulse Foundation

ORLANDO, Fla. - As the Orlando community approaches two years since the Pulse nightclub shooting, thousands of runners are showing they remain Orlando United.

Officials estimate 1,600 racers dressed in all colors of the rainbow ran through downtown Orlando Saturday morning as part of the second annual CommUNITY Rainbow Run.

"It was a horrible event and just want to be here to support everybody," racer Chris Meyer said.

The 4.9K run benefits the onePULSE Foundation, a nonprofit that is raising funds to build a permanent memorial at the Pulse site.

It's been almost two years since 49 people lost their lives on June 12, 2016.

"Pulse was heartbreaking, so whatever we can do to cheer everybody up, to raise money, to support," racer Sabrina Berlin said.

Pulse owner Barbara Poma stood outside of the nightclub and cheered for the racers. She wanted to support them as Orlando has supported her, the victims, and survivors over the past two years.

"Thank you for continuing to support your community, standing together, and being Orlando United," Poma said.

Some runners stopped to catch their breath as they passed the temporary memorial. The spent a few moments looking at the mural and remembered the 49 victims.

"I cannot believe. It's been a lifetime, but it was five minutes ago. It's unreal," Berlin said.

Poma hopes the race will get bigger every year.

"It's going to because Orlando is amazing. Orlando is amazing," Poma said.

The runners' words echoed that sentiment, as the city remains Orlando United for years to come.

"Supporting the survivors and everything to do with not letting hate win -- that's what we're here for," Meyer said.



