17 things to do this weekend around Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's an event-packed weekend in Central Florida. Many free events are taking place for you to attend.

Saturday

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Oct. 6, 8 a.m.

Lake Eola Park

195 North Rosalind Ave.

Orlando

Get out and walk to help end Alzheimer’s.

Kelly Park's Cardboard Canoe Regatta

Oct. 6, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Kelly Park

Kelly Park Road

Apopka

It’s Kelly Park’s 11th annual Cardboard Canoe Regatta. Get your cardboard and duct tape ready to race in the chilly Rock Springs.

Lake County Folk Festival in Eustis

Oct. 6, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Lake Ferran Park

Ferran Park Drive

Eustis

Musicians, crafters, artists and food vendors line the streets of Historic Downtown Eustis for this free festival.

Santa's Farm Lifesaver Weekend! First Responders Free

Oct. 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Santa’s Farm

35317 Huff Rd.

Eustis

First responders and military personnel get in free this weekend.

Orlando Museum of Art Family Day – Free Admission

Oct. 6, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Orlando Museum of Art

2416 N. Mills Ave.

Orlando

This free family day offers hands-on art and gallery activities.

Rare Orlando

Oct. 6, 1 p.m. to midnight

Central Florida Fairgrounds

4603 West Colonial Drive

Orlando

The lineup includes: Carnage, Wiz Khalifa, Steve Aoki, Borgore, Barely Alive b2b Virtual Riot, DJ Diesel aka Shaquille O' Neal, GRAVEDGR and a special performance by Kodak Black.

Popcorn and a Family Movie

Oct. 6, 2 to 4 p.m.

UCF

4000 Central Florida Blvd.

Orlando

Families can head to UCF to watch a movie and eat popcorn.

Coco: Movie and Craft

Oct. 6, 2 p.m.

Edgewater Library

Watch “Coco” while singing, dancing and making crafts.

Dance Out Bullying in the Park

Oct. 6, 5 p.m.

Walt Disney Amphitheater at Lake Eola

Lake Eola Park

195 North Rosalind Ave.

Orlando

This event will have performances by local dance school, Orange County schools and more. There will be booths with information for both adults and children about bullying.

Zombietoberfest + The Night Market at Audubon

Oct. 6, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Audubon Park Garden District

Watch a movie on the big screen along with local vendors, live music, food trucks, a free costume contest and more.

UCF Knights vs SMU Mustangs

Oct. 6, 7 p.m.

Spectrum Stadium

4465 Knights Victory Way

Orlando

Watch your hometown team take on the SMU Mustangs in a quest to keep its winning streak alive.

Blocktober Fest 2018

Oct. 6, 7 p.m.

Wall Street Plaza

Wall Street Plaza is being transformed into a big German Party for the annual Blocktober Fest. Get German food, hear German music and drink German beer.

Dive In Scary Movie Marathon at Chris Lyle Aquatic Center

Oct. 6, 7 p.m.

Chris Lyle Aquatic Center

3001 17th St.

St. Cloud

Swim around in the pool or sit and watch “Scared Shrekless,” "Hocus Pocus" and "Maleficent."

Boots, Bulls & Barrels in Kissimmee

Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m.

Osceola Heritage Park

1875 Silver Spur Lane

Kissimmee

This is a tournament style event featuring bull riding, barrel racing and steer wrestling.

Screen on the Green: Peter Rabbit

Oct. 6, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Maitland Middle School Soccer Field

1901 Choctaw Trail

Watch “Peter Rabbit” while lying on a soccer field.

Sunday

Villian Meet and Greet at Crayola Experience

Oct. 7, 1 p.m.

Crayola Experience Orlando

8001 S. Orange Blossom Trail

Orlando

Meet your favorite Halloween villains at the Crayola Experience.

Florida Wedding Expo

Oct. 7, 1 to 5 p.m.

Hyatt Regency Orlando

9801 International Drive

Meet with wedding professionals and enter to win thousands of dollars in prizes.



