17 things to do this weekend around Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's an event-packed weekend in Central Florida. Many free events are taking place for you to attend.
Saturday
Oct. 6, 8 a.m.
Lake Eola Park
195 North Rosalind Ave.
Orlando
Get out and walk to help end Alzheimer’s.
Kelly Park's Cardboard Canoe Regatta
Oct. 6, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Kelly Park
Kelly Park Road
Apopka
It’s Kelly Park’s 11th annual Cardboard Canoe Regatta. Get your cardboard and duct tape ready to race in the chilly Rock Springs.
Lake County Folk Festival in Eustis
Oct. 6, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Lake Ferran Park
Ferran Park Drive
Eustis
Musicians, crafters, artists and food vendors line the streets of Historic Downtown Eustis for this free festival.
Santa's Farm Lifesaver Weekend! First Responders Free
Oct. 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Santa’s Farm
35317 Huff Rd.
Eustis
First responders and military personnel get in free this weekend.
Orlando Museum of Art Family Day – Free Admission
Oct. 6, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Orlando Museum of Art
2416 N. Mills Ave.
Orlando
This free family day offers hands-on art and gallery activities.
Oct. 6, 1 p.m. to midnight
Central Florida Fairgrounds
4603 West Colonial Drive
Orlando
The lineup includes: Carnage, Wiz Khalifa, Steve Aoki, Borgore, Barely Alive b2b Virtual Riot, DJ Diesel aka Shaquille O' Neal, GRAVEDGR and a special performance by Kodak Black.
Oct. 6, 2 to 4 p.m.
UCF
4000 Central Florida Blvd.
Orlando
Families can head to UCF to watch a movie and eat popcorn.
Oct. 6, 2 p.m.
Edgewater Library
Watch “Coco” while singing, dancing and making crafts.
Dance Out Bullying in the Park
Oct. 6, 5 p.m.
Walt Disney Amphitheater at Lake Eola
Lake Eola Park
195 North Rosalind Ave.
Orlando
This event will have performances by local dance school, Orange County schools and more. There will be booths with information for both adults and children about bullying.
Zombietoberfest + The Night Market at Audubon
Oct. 6, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Audubon Park Garden District
Watch a movie on the big screen along with local vendors, live music, food trucks, a free costume contest and more.
Oct. 6, 7 p.m.
Spectrum Stadium
4465 Knights Victory Way
Orlando
Watch your hometown team take on the SMU Mustangs in a quest to keep its winning streak alive.
Oct. 6, 7 p.m.
Wall Street Plaza
Wall Street Plaza is being transformed into a big German Party for the annual Blocktober Fest. Get German food, hear German music and drink German beer.
Dive In Scary Movie Marathon at Chris Lyle Aquatic Center
Oct. 6, 7 p.m.
Chris Lyle Aquatic Center
3001 17th St.
St. Cloud
Swim around in the pool or sit and watch “Scared Shrekless,” "Hocus Pocus" and "Maleficent."
Boots, Bulls & Barrels in Kissimmee
Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m.
Osceola Heritage Park
1875 Silver Spur Lane
Kissimmee
This is a tournament style event featuring bull riding, barrel racing and steer wrestling.
Screen on the Green: Peter Rabbit
Oct. 6, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Maitland Middle School Soccer Field
1901 Choctaw Trail
Watch “Peter Rabbit” while lying on a soccer field.
Sunday
Villian Meet and Greet at Crayola Experience
Oct. 7, 1 p.m.
Crayola Experience Orlando
8001 S. Orange Blossom Trail
Orlando
Meet your favorite Halloween villains at the Crayola Experience.
Oct. 7, 1 to 5 p.m.
Hyatt Regency Orlando
9801 International Drive
Meet with wedding professionals and enter to win thousands of dollars in prizes.
Other weekend event options:
Halloween Horror Nights. Check out the News 6 Scare Scale.
Most Instagram-worthy pumpkin patches in Central Florida
Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.