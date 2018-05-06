17-year-old girl dies in car crash

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - 17-year-old Jakeila Young was killed in a car accident also involving two other teens and a baby, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Young was driving the vehicle southbound on CR-221 when it swerved off the road and onto the east side of the road's shoulder. According to authorities, the vehicle hit a tree and Young was killed. Authorities are not sure why the vehicle went off the road.

The middle school that Young attended, Carver Middle School, released a statement on the tragedy:

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of our former student Jakeila Young, who was a senior at Leesburg High who was killed last night in a car accident. Leesburg High will have grief counselors on campus this week to help students and faculty cope with this loss."

'Our prayers also go out to the family of our former student Jhamoni Hallback, a freshman at Leesburg High, who was also involved and survived but is fighting for her life. Let's remember all those affected by this."

