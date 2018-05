DeLand, Fla. - DeLand police are investigating a shooting that happened on West Hubbard Avenue on Sunday night when a 17-year-old male was shot in the leg.

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of West Hubbard Avenue, according to police. They say the victim was taken to an area hospital as a trauma alert.

Police say that detectives are still gathering information at the scene of the crime.

