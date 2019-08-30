17th annual Sunburst Convention of Celebrity Impersonators comes to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Now through Saturday, the annual Sunburst Convention and Showcase of Celebrity Impersonators will be in full swing at the Florida Hotel & Conference Center in Orlando.

About 75 impersonators will be in the City Beautiful to bring some fun and laughs to Central Florida during the convention's 17th edition.

"We bring together the best professional celebrity tribute artists, impersonators and lookalikes from around the world here to Orlando and we have performance showcases that are open to the public," Ilene Lieber, publicist for Sunburst, said.

Attendees will have a chance to take pictures with a President Donald Trump lookalike, impersonated by John Morgan, from Orlando. But he's better known for his strong resemblance to President 43, which is why he got into the industry 17 years ago.

"That's what actually started it in the first place, so many people tapping me on the shoulder saying, 'Has anybody ever told you, you look like George W. Bush?'" Morgan said.

Also at the event are singers Boy George and Madonna -- well, not the real artists.

"I met George in Australia, he was doing a tour with Culture Club and we became friends and he said, 'I really like what you do,' and we hang out a lot now," said Keith George, who impersonates the famous singer.

Another pop culture favorite played by an impersonator is Marty McFly, the famous character played by Michael J. Fox in "Back to the Future."

"I've been told all my life since I was 5 years old that I look like Michael J. Fox," Tyler Dunivan said.

But not just politicians, singers and actors will be seen throughout the convention, two of America's most famous bakers will also be there: Paula Deen and Martha Stewart.

The convention is Friday and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Florida Hotel and Conference Center located next to the Florida Mall in Orlando.

For general admission prices, go to www.sunburstshowcase.com.

