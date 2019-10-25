18 firearms, drugs and cash seized during drug trafficking bust in Palm Bay

Melvin Redhead and Peter Seemadray were arrested on drug charges in Palm Bay Oct. 23, 2019. (Photo: Contributed by the Palm Bay Police Department)

PALM BAY, Fla. - Four stolen firearms, along with 14 other guns, drugs and cash were seized during a drug trafficking investigation in Palm Bay, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Melvin Redhead, 40, of the 1100 block of Early Drive and Peter Seemadray, 34, of the 1700 block of Las Palmos Drive, were both arrested Wednesday morning at their homes, according to a release from the Palm Bay Police Department.

Palm Bay police reported the arrests were the result of an investigation that took place over several months and involved the Palm Bay Police Department's Special Investigations Unit and Brevard County Sheriff's Office SWAT team.

Eighteen firearms, approximately $42,000, 385 grams of cocaine and 229 grams of heroin/fentanyl were seized.

Four of the guns were confirmed stolen out of Palm Bay, Melbourne and Brevard County, according to Palm Bay police.

Redhead was charged with trafficking in heroin/fentanyl and trafficking in cocaine.

Seemadray was charged with possession of cocaine and grand theft of a firearm.

Both men were transported to the Brevard County Jail. Seemadray has since been released on $22,500 bond, and Redhead was released on $70,500 bond.

