18 guns stolen by teen burglars in Volusia, deputies say

DeBARY, Fla. - Five young men, including four juveniles, are facing felony charges after deputies said they broke into a DeBary gun store and stole 18 firearms.

Volusia County deputies said members of the Orange County Sheriff's Office followed the teens' vehicle, which was believed to be stolen, to the SWUB Tactical store in DeBary around 3 a.m. Saturday.

When the teens arrived at the store, they used bricks to smash their way into the building and eventually into several locked gun cases with handguns, shotguns and AR-10 and AR-15 rifles inside, deputies said.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, Orange County deputies then followed the teens back to Orlando, where they pulled them over and took them into custody. Three of the suspects ran but were eventually caught, deputies said.

Of the 18 stolen, 15 firearms were recovered, deputies said. Fifteen of them were found in the vehicle, one of them was found on one of the suspects and another was found outside SWUB Tactical, which is located on South Charles Road, according to deputies. Authorities said they're still looking for one of the stolen guns.

In total, the stolen guns were worth $14,580, deputies said.

Each of the five suspects -- two 15-year-olds, one 16-year-old, a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old man -- is facing felony armed burglary and grand theft charges, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

