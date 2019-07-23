18-year-old arrested in shooting death of Orlando man

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 18-year-old Orlando man was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with the shooting death of a man who died July 1.

Miguel Amari Bush is accused of shooting George Dallas Jr., who was found June 28 on Ivey Lane suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck, according to Orlando police.

Video from the June 28 scene showed crime scene tape and multiple officers at Ivey on the Lakes apartments.

The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and died July 1.

Bush is charged with first-degree murder

