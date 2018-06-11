18-year-old charged in 2 rapes; detectives say more victims possible

Cor’yon She’monte Gillum, also known as “Trapboi," is charged in two sexual battery cases.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Marion County Sheriff's Office officials said they believe an 18-year-old man charged with sexual battering two young runaways may have other possible victims.

Deputies said 18-year-old Cor’yon She’monte Gillum, also known as “Trapboi,” is charged in two separate rape cases, both involving young runaways, ages 14 and 15.

According to a news release, one of the victims ran away from home to hang out with Gillium. The suspect then told the girl to get in the back seat of his car and raped her, deputies said.

In the second case, the victim ran away and met Gillium at a house party. The suspect took the victim into a room and "forcefully raped her," deputies said.

Both victims gave "thorough descriptions of Gillium" and positively identified him as their accused rapist, according to the Sheriff's Office.

During the investigation, detectives said they became aware of the possibility of other young victims.

Anyone who may be a victim or who knows a victim is asked to contact the Marion County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Det. Daniel Pinder at 352-368-3508.

