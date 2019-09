ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An 18-year-old driver died Tuesday after crashing into a tree on Pine Hills Road, according to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Adrian Amaya, of Orlando, was driving a Nissan Maxima around 11:43 a.m. when, for an unknown reason he lost control of the vehicle, which left the road and hit a tree.

Amaya later died at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation.

