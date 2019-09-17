18-year-old man shot and killed in front of store in Leesburg

PHOTO CREDIT: Leesburg Police

LEESBURG, Fla. - The Leesburg Police Department said a 18-year-old man was shot and killed in front of the Leesburg Supermarket around 5:09 p.m. Monday.

Police said they found the victim dead inside a red Ford Mustang.

Investigators said multiple gunshots were fired into the car from the outside.

Authorities said the preliminary investigation suggests a gray four-door car may have been involved in the shooting.

Police said two men were seen near the car at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 352-728-9862.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

