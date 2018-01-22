18-year-old found safe after ex-boyfriend beat, kidnapped her, police say

Samantha Oliver, 18, was taken from her Orlando apartment Monday morning by Robert Taylor, 28, according to Orlando police.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are seeking the public's help in finding a man they say beat and then kidnapped his 18-year-old ex-girlfriend from her apartment Monday morning.

Samantha Oliver was taken from her apartment on South Kirkman Road around 8 a.m. by Robert Jason Taylor, 28, police said.

Orlando police spokeswoman Michelle Guido said Oliver was found safe in the Kissimmee area just before noon, but police are still searching for Taylor.

Guido said Oliver’s roommates called police around 8 a.m. after they arrived home to find Taylor, Oliver’s ex-boyfriend, at the apartment.



The roommates told police that Taylor battered Oliver and then dragged her out of the apartment.

Anyone with information on Taylor's whereabouts is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477. Police said he could be driving a white Toyota Camry.

