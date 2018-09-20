Child says man accused of sexual battery at Disney resort put his 'belly button' in her mouth

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - A 19-year-old man is accused of sexually battering a child while at Disney's Contemporary Resort, according to officials from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Nathaniel Dowdey, of Littleton, Colorado, was arrested Monday just before 8:30 p.m. and charged with sexual battery on a child under 12.

Deputies said the victim was left with Dowdey and one other person in a hotel room at the Contemporary Resort while the victim's mother and other family members went downstairs to buy food. According to Dowdey's arrest report, the other person was asleep. Authorities have not revealed that person's age.

Authorities said when the family returned, the victim told her mother Dowdey put his "belly button" in her mouth. When questioned further about what the "belly button" was, the victim "lifted her dress and pointed to her private area," according to the report. Deputies said the victim also said "it was too big for her mouth and she did not like that."

The victim later told authorities Dowdey also pulled down her underwear, although she did not indicate why or if he did anything else, deputies said. Dowdey gave the girl popcorn afterward in order to "make her feel better," according to the report.

Investigators said Dowdey was investigated for a different sexual battery incident in 2017. Officials from OCSO said when they interviewed Dowdey, he confessed.

