OCALA, Fla. - A 19-year-old man is in stable condition after he was shot Tuesday afternoon, according to the Ocala Police Department.

Authorities said the shooting happened in the area of NW 12th Street and 12th Avenue around 3:40 p.m.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in a private vehicle to be treated for a gunshot wound. He is in stable condition.

No suspect information was immediately available.

