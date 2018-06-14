19-year-old shoots into cars, causes over $1000 in damages, police say

PALM BAY, Fla. - A Melbourne man was arrested for shooting into a populated parking lot in Palm Bay, according to officials from the Palm Bay Police Department.

Police said they arrested Tyriq Coger, 19, on Feb. 16 on a charge of attempted murder.

On Tuesday, additional charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a habitual juvenile offender, discharging a firearm from a vehicle within 1000 feet of a person and criminal mischief over $1000 in damage were added.

Coger's arrest report said on Feb. 10, a group of men approached witnesses outside a business named Dot's Den. One of the men, later identified as Coger, showed a handgun, which caused the witnesses to scatter, according to the report.

Officers said the witnesses then left Dot's Den to travel to an apartment complex on the 3500 block of Pinewood Drive. A vehicle occupied by the group of men then parked next to the witnesses' car, according to officers.

Officials said three of the men then leaned out of the windows of the car and fired several rounds into the parking lot of the complex. They said witnesses identified one of the men as the gun-flashing man from earlier.

Police said ballistics from a gun found on the floor of the suspected vehicle matched a shell casing from the Pinewood Drive parking lot.

The arrest report said Coger was positively identified out of a photo lineup as one of the men in the car. He's listed as a habitual juvenile offender, which prevents him from legally owning firearms, according to the report.

Coger is being held at the Brevard County Jail on $510,000 bond.

