19-year-old shot multiple times at Orange County apartments

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 19-year-old man was shot multiple times early Wednesday at an Orange County apartment complex, deputies said.

The shooting was reported around 2:25 a.m. at the Sumerset Apartments on Lee Road.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the area for a shooting and found the victim in his apartment suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

No arrests have been made, and a description of the shooter has not been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

