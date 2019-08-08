2 7-year-old's injured in ATV crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol said two 7-year-olds were injured in an ATV crash in Marion County.

A 37-year-old woman driving a 2002 Buick was heading northbound on Southwest 198th Terrace, according to investigators.

The neighborhood is just east of State Road 41.

A 7-year-old girl driving an ATV attempted to cross the roadway from east to west and drove into the Buick’s path, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators said the front of the Buick hit the ATV.

Troopers said the ATV spun clockwise and overturned on its right side.

The driver of the ATV suffered critical injuries and a 7-year-old passenger on the ATV suffered serious injuries.



