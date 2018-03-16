2 arrested after Titusville Craigslist armed robbery

Photos courtesy of BCSO

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Two suspects lured a Craigslist seller to a Titusville bank only to rob the victim at gunpoint Thursday afternoon, police said.

The unidentified victim showed up to the Barna Avenue Bank of America after arranging to meet with the suspects over text, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

Instead, police said 18-year-old Elias Grant lured the victim to his vehicle and stole his property and cash, threatening him with a handgun in the process. Grant and 19-year-old Dylan Williams, who had been waiting in the vehicle, fled the scene and went to Palm Bay, according to arrest reports.

At some point during the robbery, Grant was caught on surveillance at the bank.

Within a few hours, detectives located Grant and then Williams, who was hiding in an attic, Florida Today reported.

Williams and Grant, both of Palm Bay, were arrested Thursday and charged with armed robbery, grand theft and multiple other felonies, according to Titusville Police Department records.

Both are being held at the Brevard County Jail Complex on no bond status.

