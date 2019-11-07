2 arrested in DeLand drive-by shooting, additional arrests coming, deputies say

DeLAND, Fla. - Two DeLand High School students have been charged with a drive-by shooting Thursday and three additional suspects are wanted, according to the Volsuia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said two victims were shot at in their truck, but uninjured, near the 900 Block of Glayle Drive Wednesday at 8:20 p.m. The victims said the shooters were firing from a passing car, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said the shooting stemmed from an earlier confrontation at Gators Dockside Restaurant between the groups.

Two 17-year-old boys have been arrested. One is charged with two counts of principal to attempted first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. The other teen is charged with providing false information to law enforcement.

Deputies said the teens are DeLand High School football players.

Deputies have identified three additional suspects -- Jake Ross, 20, Delvaughn Robinson, 19, and Charles Montgomery, 18 -- and are urging them to turn themselves in.

Deputies said they were able to identify all of the suspects through recorded video surveillance.

