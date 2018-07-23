2 arrests made in fatal shooting, crash near UCF

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Detectives have arrested two men in connection with a fatal shooting that happened near UCF last week that ended in a three-vehicle crash.

Last Thursday, Orange County deputies said two vehicles, a Nissan Altima and a Jeep, exchanged gunfire on Challenger Parkway, near Alafaya Trail but it is unclear if the shots were coming from both or only only vehicle, according to officials.

Jonathan Bryant, 35, was fatally shot in the confrontation, which led to the Jeep traveling over the median and crashing into two vehicles, one of them head-on according to the crash report. Deputies said the Altima drove away, south down Alafaya Trail.

Andreas Lee,19, Maurice Smith, 20, are charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder with a firearm. Deputies said the suspects were in the Nissan Altima.

The investigation is still ongoing.

