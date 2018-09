CLEARWATER, Fla. - Authorities say two bodies have been found inside a room at a hotel along Florida's Gulf Coast.

Police officers were called to the Shephard's Beach Resort in Clearwater Beach on Tuesday.

Local media report that officers found two adults in a second-floor room at the hotel.

Authorities haven't released their identities or cause of death.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.