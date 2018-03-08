2 Brevard residents arrested on drug trafficking charges, Sebastian police say

SEBASTIAN, Fla. - Two Brevard County residents have been arrested on drug trafficking charges, according to the Sebastian Police Department.

Police said the two were allegedly supplying a variety of controlled substances to local purchasers, some who may be resellers.

Cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and various forms of marijuana were seized in trafficking quantities during a raid at Best Western Inn & Suites on U.S. 1 following an undercover buy, police said. A large quantity of cash and a vehicle were also seized.

[PHOTOS: Month-long investigation leads to major drug seizure in Sebastian]

Officials said the Sebastian Police Department's narcotics unit purchased heroin from Corderro East, 29, of Melbourne, on Tuesday shortly after midnight.

Police said that about two hours later, a search warrant was obtained for the hotel room where the drug dealing was conducted.

The room also was occupied by Alisha Neil, 25, of Rockledge. Police said she later implicated herself in the illegal drug activity.

Police discovered 24 grams of heroin, 59 grams of methamphetamine, 22 grams of powder and crack cocaine, 4 grams of marijuana and a vape pen filled with THC, officials said. More than $4,000 in cash, a scale and plastic bags were also in the room.

Police said East and Neil were both charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and possession of THC extract and less than 20 grams of cannabis.

East was also charged with sale of heroin, police said.

"These are not a couple of petit users," Chief Michelle Morris said. "They were bringing in illegal drugs from out-of-town and pushing it out to people in the Sebastian area. Many of these purchasers suffer from addiction. Others may have been reselling as secondary dealers. We will always aggressively pursue such predatory activity to the best of our ability, particularly when it comes to drugs like heroin and meth."

Neil's bail was set at $1,160,000, and East's bail is $1,010,000, according to police. They both have charges that could result in decades-long prison sentences.

Police said there is intelligence indicating that East had been selling here at various locations during the past year. There is no indication that any Best Western employee was involved, and the management was cooperative during entire incident, police said.

East would sneak the purchasers in through a side door near the street, according to police.

"There is video from within and outside the hotel property," Detective Mike Brandes said. "We know some of the people that were coming to purchase from East. We may have more charges on these subjects and others. This investigation may spin off into other cases."

Police said Neil and East remained in the Indian River County Jail as of Wednesday evening.

Anyone with information regarding this or other drug activity is asked to call Brandes at 772-589-5233, or call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477. Police said tipsters can receive cash for crime tips and remain completely anonymous.

