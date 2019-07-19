2 cars hit by bullets in Altamonte Springs

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Two cars were hit by bullets in the area of Ronald Reagan Boulevard and First Street in Altamonte Springs on July 18, according to an offense report from the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

A 39-year-old Lake Mary man told officers he was driving south on Ronald Reagan Boulevard around 8:15 a.m. when his 2004 blue Honda CRV was hit by bullets.

An officer said he could see what appeared to be a bullet hole near the center of the rear door of the Honda.

While the Lake Mary man was talking to an officer, a 50-year-old Winter Springs woman said she was driving her 2019 gray Lexus NX300 just ahead of the Honda.

An investigator at the scene said he could see what appeared to be bullet entrance and exit holes in the top of the roof on the driver's side of the Lexus.

Another officer said he found three bullet casings in the area.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.