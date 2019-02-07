2 charged in December Michigan Street homicide

Jillian Bysong and Mikel Perry are charged with second-degree murder.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County Sheriff's Office detectives have arrested two people in connection with a December homicide on West Michigan Street in Orlando.

Barretta Powell, 43, died Dec. 26, 2018, after deputies responded to 1014 Michigan St. at 9:05 a.m. for a shooting.

Deputies initially said the shooting appeared to be drug related and Powell's death was later ruled a homicide.

Orange County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested Jillian Bysong and Mikel Perry this week in connection with Powell's death. Both are charged with second-degree murder.

The Michigan Street shooting happened directly across the street from where a bail bondsman was fatally shot in April 2018.

